Inquest Into ‘Unnatural’ Death of The Vivienne Adjourned For Investigation

Following the passing of Drag Race star The Vivienne earlier this year an inquest has been opened into their death.

The inquest has found the star passed away due ‘unnatural causes’ in January this year.

Now it has been announced that further investigations are required.

The Vivienne died of ‘unnatural causes’

On January 5 this year James Lee Williams, also known as The Vivienne, was found dead in their bathroom at their home in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester.

Following the discovery of the body of thirty two year old star police deemed that there were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding their death.

However when an inquest was opened into the death of The Vivienne on February 12 in Warrington it was determined that there was an “unnatural cause of death.”

When presented with this news the coroner, Victoria Davies, made the decision to adjourn the inquest until June 30, allowing for further investigations to take place.

“Given the unnatural cause of death identified on post-mortem testing it is appropriate for me to formally open the inquest into the death of James Lee Williams,” she said.

No further details relating to the cause of death were released at the time.

News of the death of the Drag Race UK Season One winner rocked the international Drag community when it broke earlier this year with many Drag Race alumni and celebrities paying tribute to the star.

The news came just weeks before the international drag convention Drag Con UK in London was set to commence.

Both organisers and RuPaul paid touching tributes to The Vivienne at the event.

“We want to focus on love and we are going to remember our dear The Vivienne with love, life and happiness because that’s what she was all about,” he declared.

“She would love for you to live your lives, to be free, to have a lot of fun and to spread it around.”

Following this the cast of Drag Race UK Season One came together for a moments silence to honour The Vivienne before walking the pink carpet together.

Organisers of Drag Con also set up the booth that was reserved for the star as a memorial for fans to pay tributes and leave messages.

In the following weeks hundreds of fans attended a vigil in Liverpool to farewell and pay their respects before the official funeral was held in Bodelwyddan where friends and family attended for their final goodbye.

The inquest into their death will resume on June 30, 2025.