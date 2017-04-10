—

THE 28th GLAAD Media Awards were held in New York on the weekend.

Australian singer Troye Sivan became the youngest person to accept the Stephen F Kolzak Award for work towards eliminating homophobia.

“This moment is about visibility and about representation,” said Sivan.

“What and who we see in the media defines our perception of the world around us, so to see ourselves in this picture of what’s normal and what’s acceptable and what’s beautiful is absolutely vital.”

Sivan paid tribute to the activists who have worked in the community through history to challenge homophobia and fight for LGBTI rights.

“While I’m so thankful and fortunate to have this award, I would like to share it with the warriors who made it possible but maybe didn’t get one for themselves,” he said.

He dedicated the award to early activists including LGBTI and HIV advocate Peter Staley and Stonewall riots veteran Marsha P Johnson.

“Though times and our needs may have changed, this ethos and spirit still persists in our community today,” he said.

Patricia Arquette was honoured with the Vanguard Award for significant work in promoting equal rights for LGBTI people, while Moonlight took out the award for Outstanding Film.

The GLAAD Media Awards have been held annually since 1990, recognising achievements in media and the arts for outstanding representation of the LGBTI community.