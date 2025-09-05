Revolutionary Gay Fashion Designer Giorgio Armani Dies At 91

Revolutionary and beloved fashion designer, Giorgio Armani, has passed away at the age of 91.

The official Instagram Armani Instagram account confirmed the news on Thursday, posting on behalf of his family and business.

“Mr. Armani, as he was always called with respect and admiration by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones,” it read. “Tireless, he has worked until the last days, dedicating himself to the company, to the collections, to the different and always new projects in being and to becoming.

“Over the years, Giorgio Armani has created a vision that has expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and precision. He was driven by an inexorable curiosity, attention for the present and people. In this journey he created an open dialogue with the public, becoming a beloved and respected figure for his ability to communicate with everyone. Always attentive to the needs of the community, he has committed himself on many fronts, above all to his beloved Milan.

“The company is a reflection, today and always, of this feeling. The family and employees will carry the Group forward in respect and continuity of these values.”

Funerals will take place privately.

Armani had been unwell in the months leading up to his death, and missed Milan Fashion Week this year for the first time in his career to recover from an undisclosed condition. He was reportedly planning a celebration this month to mark his fashion house’s 50th anniversary.

Celebrities and designers have paid tribute to the fashion giant, with Julia Roberts posting simply, “A true friend. A legend.”

“Incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Giorgio Armani,” wrote actor Diane Kruger. “One of the nicest people and mentors I was lucky enough to meet and work with.”

“The world lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever,” wrote the fashion designer Donatella Versace.

A revolutionary figure in fashion

One of the most influential fashion designers of all time, Armani’s work was heavily influenced by his Italian culture. He completely reshaped contemporary style, introducing a more relaxed silhouette for men’s suits, and popularising suits for women at a time when their role as professionals in the workplace was shifting.

He co-founded Armani in 1975 with his business and romantic partner Sergio Galeotti, who died only 10 years later from an AIDS-related condition.

In a 2024 interview with Corriere della Sera, Armani said that when Galeotti died, a part of him died too.

“I’m still amazed that I found within myself the resilience to withstand such an immense pain,” he said. “I had to tap into my willpower to deal with all the pain and anguish. A whole year spent next to Sergio in his hospital bed. And it all happened as our career was taking off, when we were becoming known, setting up our company, reaching worldwide fame. It was the moment I was gaining confidence in myself, then this blow hit me.”

In the same interview, Armani spoke about his years-long relationship with his live-in partner and Armani’s head men’s design, Leo Dell’Orco.

Dell’Orco and the Armani family will be taking over the business in the wake of his death.

He is survived by his sister, Rosanna, two nieces, Silvana and Roberta, and a nephew, Andrea.