A pair of trans-exclusionary feminist protesters led this year’s Auckland Pride march on the weekend, carrying an anti-trans sign at the front of the parade.

The two held a sign reading ‘Stop giving kids sex hormones, protect lesbian youth’, Express has reported.

Despite the commonly raised concern, trans children are of course not given sex hormones.

For young people who medically transition, hormones are typically started around age 16.

The protestors followed up their appearance in the Pride parade with a press release.

“Organisations like RainbowYouth and InsideOut, as well as the Pride Parade, must stop endorsing medical experimentation, child abuse, sexist stereotyping, and the destruction of female-only and lesbian spaces,” said their statement.

Charity and community LGBTI group RainbowYouth said the anti-trans sign reflected a wider conversation “that focuses on challenging the legitimacy of their identities and posing gender diverse issues as being something directly opposed to feminism and women’s rights”.

Rainbow Greens made a statement following the revelation that one of the anti-trans protesters is a Green Party member.

“Their actions do not align with the Green Party kaupapa [philosophy] of non-violence, or the Green Party kaupapa of responsible decision making by way of scientific accuracy,” they said.

“The Green Party stands with the transgender community.”

Despite its place at the front of the Pride parade, the anti-trans protest has drawn little attention, though a few social media users have posted their criticism.

“Lol wtf how is this pride?” wrote one person.

“What the fuck were the organisers doing?” tweeted another.

