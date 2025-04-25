Robert Irwin Can’t Keep His Clothes On As He Announces New TV Gig

Robert Irwin is breaking the internet again with the announcement of his latest television gig.

The conservationist turned international model broke the news of his latest job in another attention grabbing manner.

And of course, it got the worlds attention.

Robert Irwin set for Dancing With The Stars

It seems Robert Irwin just gets more and more popular, the more he takes his clothes off.

The twenty one year old star first turned heads on the Melbourne catwalk before launching himself as host of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

His follow up steamy photoshoot for Stellar had everyone seeing him in a new light.

And of course his latest Bonds photoshoot well and truly broke the internet.

So it stands to reason that young Robert Irwin is grabbing all the opportunities that come his way and making sure he catches our attention in the process.

Following in the footsteps of his sister Bindi, Robert Irwin was this week announced as the first contestant for the upcoming US version of Dancing With The Stars.

Irwin will compete in the 34th season of the show, which he appeared on to support his sister in 2016, where she took home the trophy when he was just eleven years old.

“It’s official, I’m heading to Hollywood for Dancing With The Stars Season 34 🎉 This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid watching my sister’s incredible journey on the show back in 2016. I cannot believe it is about to become a reality. So grateful” he posted on Instagram.

But the big reveal came at the official announcement.

Irwin shared the video of the moment he was revealed to the crowd at a packed media event.

As his name was called he appeared shirtless with just a pair of Khaki pants and of course a large snake draped around his neck.

Attempting to talk to the crowd Robert couldn’t contain his excitement and neither could his snake, Priscilla.

Several times as he attempted to speak the snake continued to work her way into the pockets of his pants, leading to the obvious jokes and a slightly red faced Robert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@

Following the announcement Robert has been hot on the publicity trail.

He shared another reel on Instagram from a cheeky photo shoot with the team at Entertainment Tonight who interviewed him for the program.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

No date has been released for the premiere of Dancing With The Stars, but it is expected to debut in their fall line up.