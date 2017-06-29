—

A NEW campaign is calling on barbers and hairdressers to show their acceptance of trans clients with coloured hairstyles.

Strands for Trans is encouraging people of all genders and sexualities to dye their hair pink and blue, inspired by the trans pride flag, to show their support for the trans community.

Hairdressing is traditionally gendered, with hair salons for women and barber shops for men.

“This leaves the trans community feeling uncomfortable, unwelcome, and unsure,” said the campaign organisers on their website.

“Strands for Trans is bringing gays, straights, women, men, anyone together to create more trans-friendly barbershops and hair salons. Join in and let’s help this community feel welcome.”

Trans folks on the website have shared their stories of feeling rejected by hairdressing businesses, especially during the early stages of transitioning.

“I’ve been afraid to get a haircut to the point where I just shaved my own head,” said one person.

“This was the first time that someone has ever touched or coloured or cut my hair besides myself,” said another.

Based in the US, Strands for Trans is encouraging barbers and hairdressers everywhere to colour their hair to show their support and inclusion of the trans community.