PEOPLE across the Netherlands are holding hands in support of a gay couple who were assaulted on the weekend.
“That this can still happen in 2017 is incomprehensible and hard to understand,” said Vernes-Sewratan.
People are showing their support for the couple by holding hands on social media, a movement started by journalist Barbara Barend using the Twitter hashtag #allemannenhandinhand.
All kinds of Dutch celebrities are showing their solidarity, from DJs and football teams, to police and politicians.
Police have arrested six suspects in relation to the assault and are calling for witnesses to come forward.
Male colleagues of @NLatUN walking hand in hand in New York protesting against violence directed at LGBTI #allemannenhandinhand pic.twitter.com/AYThVsymep
— Lise Gregoire (@LiseGvH) April 3, 2017
Wij doen mee! Stop geweld tegen homo's. #allemannenhandinhand @barbarabarend pic.twitter.com/zsLY7Z0SqM
— Alexander Pechtold (@APechtold) April 3, 2017
