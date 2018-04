—

Drag star and former Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst has come out as HIV positive.

The alter ego of Tom Neuwirth, Wurst posted on her Instagram account overnight that an ex-boyfriend had threatened to out her as positive.

“I have been HIV positive for many years,” she wrote.

“This is actually irrelevant to the public, but an ex-boyfriend threatens me to go public with this private information, and I will not give anyone the right to frighten me and influence my life in the future.”

Wurst said that she had previously chosen to keep her status private, though her family and friends had known.

“I did not want to go public with it for a couple of reasons so far, I just want to mention two of them here,” she explained.

“The most important one was my family, which has known and supported me unconditionally since day one.

“I would have gladly spared you the attention of the HIV status of your son, grandson and brother.

“Likewise, my friends have been aware of this for quite some time and are dealing with it in an unbiased way that I would wish to everyone and everyone concerned.

“Secondly, it is information that I believe is mainly relevant to those people with whom sexual contact is an option.”

Wurst said that she has been on treatment and is undetectable, meaning she cannot transmit the virus.

“Coming out is better than being outed by someone else,” she wrote.

“I hope to build up courage and take another step against the stigmatisation of people who have become infected by HIV.

“To my fans: the information about my HIV status may be new to you—my status is not!

“I’m well, and I’m stronger, more motivated and liberated than ever. Thank you for your support!’

Since her 2014 Eurovision win, Wurst has used her platform to speak out for LGBTI rights.

She has performed in front of audiences as diverse as the Sydney Mardi Gras and the United Nations.