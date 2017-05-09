—

The MTV Movie & TV Awards have made history by being the first to abolish gendered acting categories, replacing them with gender neutral Best Actor prizes.

Emma Watson received the first award for Best Actor in a Movie for her role as Belle in the new Beauty and the Beast film.

“The first acting award in history that doesn’t separate nominees based on their sex says something about how we perceive the human experience,” said Watson.

“MTV’s move to create a genderless award for acting will mean something different to everyone, but to me it indicates that acting is about the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and that doesn’t need to be separated into two different categories.”

The award was presented by Asia Kate Dillon, the first non-binary actor to play a non-binary character in a television show, Billions.

“This is very meaningful to me,” said Watson. “Both to be winning the award and to be receiving it from you, Asia. Thank you for educating me in such an inclusive, patient and loving way.”

Millie Bobby Brown took out the first gender neutral television acting award for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things.