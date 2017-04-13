THE Falkland Islands is the latest jurisdiction to introduce full marriage equality.
The new laws come after public consultation found 90 per cent of Falkland Islanders were for marriage equality, and 94 per cent wanted civil partnerships available to all couples.
Couples in civil partnerships will have the same parental rights as married couples, noting that “parents to a child may be two mothers or two fathers”.
The Falkland Islands has become one of only a handful of territories extending the same rights for civil partnerships as for marriage.
“The move sends a clear and powerful message that all people are all relationships are equal,” said a representative.
“It does not matter whether they are a same-sex couple or not, and the law now reflects the Falkland Islands’ tradition of being an open, tolerant and respectful community.”
The islands are set to hold their own pride event at the end of this month—the most southerly pride in the world.
Beaten again by another place in the world! At this rate we will be the last place in the whole world to allow marriage equality! Come on Australia get you fucking finger out and pass marriage equality!