—

THE Falkland Islands is the latest jurisdiction to introduce full marriage equality.

The British Overseas Territory, with a population of about 3,000, passed the law allowing same-sex marriage while also approving civil partnerships for both same-sex and opposite-sex couples.

The new laws come after public consultation found 90 per cent of Falkland Islanders were for marriage equality, and 94 per cent wanted civil partnerships available to all couples.

Couples in civil partnerships will have the same parental rights as married couples, noting that “parents to a child may be two mothers or two fathers”.

The Falkland Islands has become one of only a handful of territories extending the same rights for civil partnerships as for marriage.

“The move sends a clear and powerful message that all people are all relationships are equal,” said a representative.

“It does not matter whether they are a same-sex couple or not, and the law now reflects the Falkland Islands’ tradition of being an open, tolerant and respectful community.”

The islands are set to hold their own pride event at the end of this month—the most southerly pride in the world.