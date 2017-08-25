A new Twitter meme over the last week has poked fun at fragile masculinity by asking of various things, ‘is it gay’?

“Fellas, is it gay to make money?” asked one tweeter.

“I mean you’re just collecting pictures of other men.”

“Fellas, is it gay to pee?” posted another.

“You’re literally holding a dick.”

Some tweeters have gotten a bit meta with the joke, with one person asking, “Fellas, is it gay to have sex with a man?

“I mean… you’re basically having sex with a man… kinda low key gay, what y’all think?”

