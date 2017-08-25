A new Twitter meme over the last week has poked fun at fragile masculinity by asking of various things, ‘is it gay’?
“Fellas, is it gay to make money?” asked one tweeter.
“Fellas, is it gay to pee?” posted another.
“You’re literally holding a dick.”
Some tweeters have gotten a bit meta with the joke, with one person asking, “Fellas, is it gay to have sex with a man?
“I mean… you’re basically having sex with a man… kinda low key gay, what y’all think?”
fellas, is it gay to make money?? i mean youre just collecting pictures of other men 😳😳
— childish sadbino (@datassque) August 23, 2017
fellas is it gay to exist? https://t.co/nRdOqOVgj7
— BA$ED COURAGE (@YahBoyCourage) August 22, 2017
fellas is it gay to breathe when passing another guy? ur breathing the same air, you pretty much kissing another man?…. Idk🤔☕️
— jack !!! (@kingjoshdun) August 19, 2017
Fellas is it gay to pee? You're literally holding a dick 🤔
— KO$HER COCAINE (@Raeequaza) August 19, 2017
fellas … is it gay to have sex with a man??? i mean… you're basically having sex with a man… lowkey kinda gay, what y'all think
— duunk (@duunk) August 19, 2017
Fellas, is it gay to suck at life
— T ʀ ᴀ s H (@M3thG0d) August 15, 2017
FELLAS IS IT GAY
TO BE IN HOMOSEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH ANOTHER MAN
— 7 days (@carmentakamaki) August 15, 2017
