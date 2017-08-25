—

A new Twitter meme over the last week has poked fun at fragile masculinity by asking of various things, ‘is it gay’?

fellas, is it gay to make money?? i mean youre just collecting pictures of other men 😳😳 — childish sadbino (@datassque) August 23, 2017

fellas is it gay to exist? https://t.co/nRdOqOVgj7 — BA$ED COURAGE (@YahBoyCourage) August 22, 2017

fellas is it gay to breathe when passing another guy? ur breathing the same air, you pretty much kissing another man?…. Idk🤔☕️ — jack !!! (@kingjoshdun) August 19, 2017

Fellas is it gay to pee? You're literally holding a dick 🤔 — KO$HER COCAINE (@Raeequaza) August 19, 2017

fellas … is it gay to have sex with a man??? i mean… you're basically having sex with a man… lowkey kinda gay, what y'all think — duunk (@duunk) August 19, 2017

Fellas, is it gay to suck at life — T ʀ ᴀ s H (@M3thG0d) August 15, 2017

FELLAS IS IT GAY TO BE IN HOMOSEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH ANOTHER MAN — 7 days (@carmentakamaki) August 15, 2017