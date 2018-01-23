—

A gay bartender in the US has shared the story of an unbelievably sweet phone call she received from a mother at work.

Posting on Facebook, Kara Coley recounted the call she received from an unknown woman while on shift at SIPPS bar in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Initially the caller asked to confirm it was a gay bar, then asked if Coley was gay.

“What was the one thing you wanted from your parents when you came out?” the woman asked.

When Coley hesitated, the caller explained that her son had just come out to her.

“I don’t want to say anything that may mess him up in the head,” she said.

“You should definitely let him know that you love and accept him! I think everything will be okay from there!” was Coley’s advice.

The caller thanked her, and Coley wished her good luck.

“17 years of bartending in gay bars on the coast [and] that’s definitely a first for me!” wrote Coley on Facebook.

The heart-warming post has been shared hundreds of times on social media, with people expressing their appreciation of the story and the good intentions of a supportive parent.

“Great question and answer,” commented one Facebook user.

“Love and acceptance… that’s what all human beings need to be able to live their best life.”