A gay couple suing a printing company for sending them “homophobic” religious flyers instead of their wedding programs has settled in court.

The couple, Australians Stephen Heasley and Andrew Borg, married in the US in September, On Top has reported.

They ordered their wedding programs from printing giant Vistaprint, only to receive the religious flyers instead the day before their wedding.

“Satan knows our flesh is weak. He preys upon our weaknesses to tempt us to sin. Satan can only influence us to want to sin. He cannot make us sin,” the flyers read.

The couple said it was “by far the most direct, personal and aggressive act of homophobia either of us has experience to date”.

Vistaprint said the problem had been a simple mix-up between two orders, attributing it to human error.

The men’s lawyer said they had reached a settlement with the printing company that included an apology and a promise that Vistaprint would donate to LGBTI rights groups in Australia and the US.

“We have always wanted to use this as an opportunity to create greater understanding and acceptance of the LGBTQ community,” the couple said in a statement.

“We’ve accepted Vistaprint’s apology, and will work with them to select US and Australian-based organisations that they will be making donations to in order to further achieve this mission.”