Atlanta-based same-sex parents Kordale Lewis and Kaleb Anthony, along with their four children, have become the new faces of high fashion European clothing brand Acne Studios.

In an interview with Acne Studios, Lewis and Anthony said they have a healthy family-life balance with their children Desmiray, Maliyah, Kordale Junior, and Kaleb Junior, Gay Star News has reported.

“We’ve been really blessed,” Anthony said.

“How we look at it is, from Sunday to Friday, we’re all about the kids – we do everything with the kids, have a movie night, play games, cook together.

“A lot of people who know us really commend us for not having lost our sense of party and having a good time, while always putting our children first.

“The kids are our number-one priority in all aspects of life.”

The couple met on Facebook after Lewis had his third child with his ex-girlfriend and then told her he was gay.

In an interview with Huffington Post, Anthony said: “Some kids have a mom and a dad, some kids have a dad and a dad.”