International gay party group WE Party is once again facing criticism, this time for an Indian-themed party that has been called culturally misappropriative of Hindu culture.

The new year’s day ‘Mantra’ party in Madrid featured scantily clad dancers in Indian-themed gear, and even some dressed as Hindu gods.

Indian people have taken to social media to criticise the party theme.

“I’m fucking sick and tired of you pricks misappropriating Indian culture,” tweeted one person.

“Leave it to circuit trash @wepartygroup to somehow think dressing gogo boys as Hindu gods Ram and Shiva is okay,” wrote another.

“It’s great that Indian culture is at WE Party… but using images of God at a party like this is pretty bad,” posted a commenter on a YouTube video of the event.

WE Party has been criticised before for being racially insensitive, after featuring a lineup of homogeneous white models in its ‘no race, no colour, no religion’ advertising for last year’s World Pride Festival.

The group has been holding gay dance parties around the world since 2009.

You know what… I'm fucking sick and tired of you pricks misappropriating Indian culture… Yeah I said it YOU ABSOLUTE PRICKS @wepartygroup pic.twitter.com/LVWAAiqrVA — クッシュ (@KayDotU) January 3, 2018

leave it to #circuit trash @wepartygroup to somehow think dressing gogo boys as #hindu gods ram and shiva, is okay. https://t.co/YqUwvbQaVI — Ru (@DJRuBot) January 2, 2018