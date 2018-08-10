—

Nick Hurley, a 27 year old gay man from Manchester, has found unique revenge on a driver who yelled homophobic abuse at him from their car: dumping glitter on them.

A man yelled “faggot” at Hurley from a car as it drove past, something most of us have experienced at one time or another.

But Hurley was preparing for Brighton Pride, and so he was carrying bags full of biodegradable glitter, Metro reported.

When the car stopped at the traffic lights ahead of him, Hurley was prepared – so he emptied an entire tube of glitter into the man’s car.

He said the men in the car were shocked, and sped off immediately.

“In a moment of creative frenzy I realised I had a bag full of glitter. I opened one tube and reached inside the window.

“I thought, ‘This might be a bad thing to do,’ and launched the tube of glitter in the passenger window.

“The traffic lights changed and the guys in the car looked flummoxed, as if to say, ‘Did that really happen?'”

“I have had death threats, a glass bottle thrown at me, a brick thrown at my house, all of these things have happened in Manchester.

“I have been thrown off my bike while cycling to work. This isn’t the most horrific crime that has happened to me, but I wanted to raise awareness – in a funny way.”

It all kicked off when Hurley tweeted about the incident, saying, “Your casual homophobia has super gay consequences.”

So this went a bit crazy. I don’t have anything to promote or sell, so while you’re here, why not drop a donation to @stonewalluk? Text STONEWALL to 70500 to donate £5 🌈✊ — Nick Hurley (@nickhurley) August 4, 2018

Hurley used the opportunity of his viral tweet to encourage users to donate to UK LGBTI charity Stonewall.

“Out of that terrible thing that happened something nice and positive has come out of it. People have been sharing screenshots of donations.”