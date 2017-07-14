—

THE Vatican has reportedly become a hotbed of gay sex, according to a top official.

Speaking to the National Catholic Register, a senior member of the church has claimed the extent of gay sex in the Vatican has “never been worse”, Queerty has reported.

The news follows recent reports of a drug-fuelled gay orgy at a cardinal’s apartment in the Vatican.

The anonymous church official confirmed that the orgy happened, adding that a “huge homosexual underground in the church” has been afoot since around 2012.

Friar Dariusz Oko first discovered what he called “homosexual cliques of clergy” going all the way to the highest levels of the church in 2013.

“They know well, however, that they may be exposed and embarrassed, so they shield one another by offering mutual support,” Oko wrote in a report.

“They build informal relationships reminding [one] of a ‘clique’ or even ‘mafia’, [and] aim at holding particularly those positions which offer power and money.”

Christine de Marcellus Vollmer, a founding member of the Pontifical Academy for Life and president of the Latin American Alliance for the Family, said “the smoke of Satan has infiltrated the church”.

Vollmer claimed corrupt church leaders have formed “a group of extremely powerful old cardinals of the 1970s generation of liberals” which is causing “social mayhem”—such as last week’s orgy.

The Vatican has not yet issued comment on the matter.