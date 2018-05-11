—

Singer Jessica Mauboy has been voted through the second semi final of the Eurovision Song Contest, and will compete for Australia in the grand final this Sunday 13 May.

Overnight in Lisbon, Portugal, Mauboy took to the stage to perform her emotive and powerful anthem ‘We Got Love’, impressing fans, the worldwide voting audience and jurors from competing countries.

“It’s a huge thrill that people across Europe have taken ‘We Got Love’ to their hearts,” said Mauboy.

“I am so excited and really looking forward to sharing the stage with some great artists in the grand final.”

Managing director of SBS, Michael Ebeid, said he was proud of Mauboy’s achievement.

“We’re thrilled to see Australia advance through to the grand final once again and so proud of how Jessica has represented the country,” he said.

“She introduced home-grown talent to the Eurovision stage in 2014 as a guest performer and made history as the first non-European solo artist to do so.

“As an official competitor, she’s brought so much passion and determination and we know everyone will get behind Jessica this Sunday on SBS.”

Only 10 artists from the 18 countries performing in the second semi final will proceed to Sunday’s grand final.

The countries voted through are Australia, Serbia, Moldova, Hungary, Ukraine, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Slovenia and The Netherlands.

They will join the 10 countries already voted through from the first semi final 1—Austria, Estonia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Israel, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Albania, Finland and Ireland, along with the ‘Big Five’ of Spain, UK, France, Italy, Germany, and hosts Portugal—in the grand final for the title of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 winner.

Mauboy’s qualifying performance was broadcast live on SBS this morning, and will be shown again tonight at 7:30 pm AEST.

The Eurovision grand final will be broadcast live from 5 am AEST on Sunday on SBS—Australians need to tune into this broadcast to cast their votes at the same time as European audiences.

SBS’s primetime grand final broadcast is 7:30pm AEST on Sunday, set to feature backstage interviews and behind the scenes action.