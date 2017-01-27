—

Acclaimed singer and actor Kelly Rowland has said she believes straight people should ask their partner about any ‘past gay experiences’ in a recent interview.

In a story with the New York Post, the former Destiny’s Child member said she believed it was wise to ask these days.

“There are some women who are not finding the real truth about their partner’s sexuality until they go through their man’s phones,” she said.

“But it happens with guys too, not just women.

“I can’t tell someone how to feel about dating someone who is bisexual or had a past gay experience, but it’s proper to ask in today’s times.”

Rowland was being interviewed to promote her new Lifetime film ‘Love by the 10th Date’, about a reporter that has chosen a life of celibacy.

She also touched on open relationships, saying she’s not one to judge anyone who decides to be in one.

“None of my girlfriends that I know of have open relationships,” she said.

“But I feel like I’m not in any position to judge anybody – we’re in a new time and space where sexuality should be talked about whether you want to be with two people or three.”

Rowland has been a longstanding advocate for the LGBTI community, performing at the 2013 GLAAD Media Awards where she expressed her support.

“I love, love, love the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender community,” she told Access Hollywood at the event.

“They’ve always been so wonderful, always been supportive, and always been loyal.

“I think that’s what feels so great, is that you always feel loved and you always get that love back.”