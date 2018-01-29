—

Laverne Cox has taken to Twitter to give some heartfelt advice to a teen boy with a crush on his trans classmate.

Posting on Reddit, the 17-year-old said he wanted to ask out his “painfully beautiful” trans classmate but was worried about what other people would think.

“She totally makes me feel lovesick,” he wrote.

“If I were a cartoon my eyes would turn into hearts and leap from their sockets whenever I see her.

“She makes me feel weak in the knees… the butterflies in my belly are aggressive and many… I could write poetry about this woman.”

The love-struck teen said he worried about how the object of his affection was treated by classmates.

“They talk about how she’ll never be a real woman and how they’d never touch someone like her,” he wrote.

“She is so real to me though. No doubt about it. I’ve never felt this crazy about a girl before.”

After explaining at length the depth of his attraction to his classmate and his intent to ask her on an “extremely special” date, the poster said he was worried about what others might think.

“I know the second word spreads we are hanging out or people see us together… guys will be awful to me and I know my friends won’t get it,” he wrote.

“Plus my sister thinks I could become the target of bullies and people might even think I’m gay.

“What would you guys do in my shoes?”

The post went viral, being shared on Twitter more than 13,000 times, before coming to the attention of Laverne Cox.

The star weighed in with her own advice for the teen.

“If I could advise this young man I would say that life is so much bigger than high school and if this young woman makes you happy as it seems you must go towards that happiness,” she tweeted.

“Love sets us free. Make her feel as special as she is and you see her.”

This is one time when it’s safe to read the comments—everyone on the internet seems to be supporting these two teens.

Omg if I could advise this young man I would say that life is so much bigger than high school and if this young woman makes you as happy as it seems you must go towards that happiness. Love sets us free. Make her feel as special as she is & as you see her. #transisbeautiful https://t.co/gfdWjDAyD2 — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) January 25, 2018