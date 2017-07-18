—

THE term “ladies and gentlemen” has been scrapped from announcements on the London Underground in a bid to be more gender inclusive.

Staff have been told to instead use greetings such as “good morning everyone” to ensure all passengers feel welcome, The Telegraph has reported.

Campaigners said “ladies and gentlemen”, commonly used by drivers, was “polite, but really belonging to yesterday” and “outdated”.

The move follows similar changes in institutions across the UK, including schools and companies, to introduce more gender-neutral language.

UK LGBTI group Stonewall welcomed the decision, which comes after months of campaigning and was supported by London mayor Sadiq Khan.

“Language is extremely important to the lesbian, gay, bi and trans community, and the way we use it can help ensure all people feel included,” said Stonewall in a statement.

“We welcome gender-neutral announcements to be rolled out across [public transport] as it will ensure that everyone—no matter who they identify as—feels accounted for.”

“We want everyone to feel welcome in our transport network,” said Mark Evers, director of customer strategy at Transport for London.

“We have reviewed the language that we use in announcements and elsewhere and will make sure that it is fully inclusive, reflecting the great diversity of London.”

Transport for London said that if “well-meaning staff” continue to use gendered phrasing, then reminders will be issued.