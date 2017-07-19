—

A NEW campaign by MTV is calling on people to stand up for queer men in Chechnya.

Featuring a host of celebrities, MTV’s new video #EyesOnChechnya draws attention to the gay persecution crisis in Chechnya.

“What if you were arrested for going on a date?” the video asks.

“What if you were imprisoned for having the phone number of a gay man?

“What if you were tortured for being who you are?”

Celebrities including Titus Burgess, Carson Kressley and Jussie Smollett appear in the video, talking about the Chechen concentration camps and calling for action.

“We need to step in and do something,” says Kressley.

The video links to a website where people can sign an email asking US President Trump to join other world leaders in condemning the violence in Chechnya.

The Chechen crisis has been going on since late last year, with dozens of gay and bisexual men believed to have been executed. LGBTI organisations have filed genocide charges against the Russian republic.

For over 100 days, we've known about gay and bi men being targeted in Chechnya. Will you speak out? https://t.co/5ztKiKKsH5 #EyesOnChechnya pic.twitter.com/y200uY9d2j — MTV (@MTV) July 12, 2017