Trans model Munroe Bergdorf has been named as an LGBT adviser to the British Labour Party.

Women and Equality Minister Dawn Butler said she was “proud to stand with those challenging discrimination”, BBC News has reported.

Bergdorf last year made headlines as the first trans woman to feature in a campaign for cosmetics giant L’Oréal UK.

She was subsequently fired over a Facebook post in which she called out systemic racism, drawing attention the structures that white people are socialised in to oppress people of colour.

“Because most of y’all don’t even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour,” Bergdorf wrote.

“Your entire existence is drenched in racism. From microaggressions to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this shit.”

L’Oréal UK ironically deemed Bergdorf’s thoughts themselves to be racist, dropping her from the campaign for being “at odds” with their values.

The model has since continued to use her platform to highlight and criticise racism in western society.

Bergdorf has said she is “thrilled” to now join Butler’s team as an adviser.

Other members of the LGBT advisory panel include queer women’s magazine publisher Linda Riley and entrepreneur Anthony Watson.

Conservative Tory MP Helen Grant has called for Bergdorf’s appointment to the panel to be reconsidered.

“The kind of language Bergorf has used has no place in public life, and ought to be condemned by all those who are serious about promoting equality,” Grant wrote in a letter to Butler.

“I urge you to reconsider your appointment of Munroe Bergdorf in light of these comments.”

Bergdorf has reiterated her statements on entrenched racism.

“I believe that racism isn’t always conscious and that yes, society does unconsciously centre and prioritise whiteness, which leads to unconscious bias and ultimately racism,” she said.