Northern Ireland has become the final part of the United Kingdom and the British Isles to allow same-sex marriage. Photo: Robert Paul Young.

Northern Ireland has finally allowed marriage equality to pass into law after conservative MPs were unable to convince enough other parties to help them beat a midnight deadline to block the reform on Monday night.

Northern Ireland has its own parliament but its governing coalition collapsed after elections in March of 2017 and so it has failed to have a functioning administration since then.

31 Democratic Unionist MPs tried to reconvene the Northern Ireland Assembly in order to block the reform but Sinn Fein and most of the other parties in the assembly refused to cooperate with them.

That allowed a law passed by the British Parliament to come into effect, creating marriage equality in this final piece of the British Isles.

The same law also decriminalised abortion in Northern Ireland.

According to the BBC, the first same-sex weddings in Northern Ireland will begin in February of 2020.