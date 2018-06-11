—

A non-binary US designer has created a new Pride flag that xe says better expresses inclusivity and progression.

Daniel Quasar developed the design incorporating the familiar six-striped rainbow flag, black and brown stripes that represent people of colour, and the colours of the trans flag, Gay Star News has reported.

While the design has sparked plenty of conversation on social media about whether a new flag is needed, Quasar’s crowdfunding campaign to create and ship the flags has been a massive hit, raising over $20,000 in just days.

Quasar said the flag is not intended to replace existing Pride flags, calling it instead a “reboot” that emphasises progression.

“We still have movement forward to make. There still is work to be done. I wanted to highlight that,” xe said.

“The trans flag and marginalized community stripes were shifted to the hoist of the flag and given a new arrow shape. The arrow points to the right to show forward movement, while being along the left edge shows that progress still needs to be made.

“We need to always keep progress moving forward in all aspects of our community.”

Quasar said the rainbow stripes of the flag represent life (red), healing (orange), sunlight (yellow), nature (green), harmony/peace (blue), and spirit (purple/violet).

Xe noted that as well as symbolising people of colour, the black stripe also represents “those living with AIDS, those no longer living, and the stigma surrounding them”.

Quasar said the huge interest in the new design had been a surprise.

“I really wasn’t expecting any of this when I made the design. I just like to design things and wanted to do this one night,” xe said.

“I am very surprised by what has happened and very grateful for the support I’ve gotten. People have been really amazing and I’m just happy to see it resonating with so many individuals.

“The only thing I would say, to those saying I shouldn’t change the flag… I’m not trying to replace the current rainbow Pride flag.

“This is just another option to have alongside the many other flags that we use to show Pride.”