The New Zealand Police will show their support for the LGBTI community with a special rainbow patrol car at Auckland Pride.

The car symbolises the police force’s commitment to diversity and their relationship with the LGBTI community, The NZ Herald reported.

The colourful car will be on show at various Pride events, as well as part of the Pride parade on Saturday February 17.

The Police Commissioner will for the first time join the rainbow car in the Pride parade, with uniformed officers marching alongside to show their pride and support.

Inspector Tracy Phillips said the police had “come a long way” in embracing diversity, going from always trying to hire the same kind of person to instead better representing the community.

“As an organisation we look to encourage staff to ‘use who they are’ not ‘lose who you are’ when becoming a police officer,” said Police Commissioner Mike Bush.

“Therefore it’s important to encourage staff to show pride in the communities they represent.

“We are a diverse organisation and I’m proud of the work we’ve done over recent years to build relationships with the LGBTIQ+ community.”

Bush said he encouraged members of the LGBTI community to consider joining the police as recruits.

The rainbow car was inspired by another decorated police car that was designed for Māori Language Week.

After Pride, the vehicle will be returned to standard appearance and rejoin the police fleet.

