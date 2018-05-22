—

Jennifer Aniston will play America’s first lesbian president, alongside first lady Tig Notaro, in a new Netflix feature.

First Ladies is a political comedy based on a pitch from comedian Notaro and her real-life wife Stephanie Allynne, who is also attached to write, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The feature will tell the story of Beverly and Kasey Nicholson, America’s first female president and her wife.

More big comedy names are involved with the project, including Will Ferrell as a producer.

Notaro has been featured on Netflix before in the 2015 documentary Tig, which deals with her breast cancer diagnosis.

Netflix has been contributing to queer media representation by adding more LGBTI films and series.

First Ladies will show that “behind every great woman… is another great woman”.

With the feature not yet in production, fans are already excited to see a lesbian couple in the White House on the small screen, especially with an openly gay comic alongside one of the world’s biggest acting names in the title roles.

“I seldom watch TV, but this show I can get excited about,” tweeted one person.

“Most exciting news I’ve heard all day,” posted another.

First Ladies has no expected release date at this stage, but fans of Notaro can see her new standup special, Happy to be Here, on Netflix from this week.

I seldom watch TV, but this show I can get excited about: Jennifer Aniston, Tig Notaro will be ‘First Ladies’ https://t.co/PcOcBivuYk pic.twitter.com/5mwL4rWIkC — Amanda Tessier (@amanda_tessier) May 21, 2018

Let's break this down a bit. Aniston is one of the world's most recognizable celebs, also one of the highest paid. Glaad Vanguard award winner for her efforts in equality for the LGBTQ community. Tig, an out gay woman who has blazed serious trails. Tig and Aniston will play WIVES — Dana Piccoli (@DanaPiccoli) May 18, 2018

The next order of business on the Gay Agenda is to take over the White House https://t.co/q02nHEcqxj — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 18, 2018

Most exciting news I’ve heard all day: Tig Notaro is making a movie for Netflix called Hail to the Chief starring Jennifer Aniston as the president and Tig as her first lady! 🇺🇸 — Kaj Hasselriis (@KajHasselriis) May 21, 2018

A Tig Notaro-penned movie about Jennifer Aniston as President and Tig as the First Lady? pic.twitter.com/5lKO7Ej9Y9 — Nutella Enchanted (@chrisopotamia) May 18, 2018