New Zealand MP Louisa Wall has stood by comments that TERFs – trans-exclusionary radical feminists – have no place at Auckland Pride.

Wall was secretly recorded at a private hui around the city’s Pride event, the New Zealand Herald reported.

“The whole gender identity issue, and trans exclusion, is huge,” Wall said.

“None of us want to see the exclusion of our trans sisters. My whole thing is that I don’t want any fucking TERFs at the Pride Parade.”

Wall is a former netball and rugby union player, having represented New Zealand in both sports, and is an out lesbian.

She submitted the private member’s bill which later amended New Zealand’s marriage act, legalising same-sex marriage.

The recording of her comments was uploaded online by Speak Up For Women, a group which says it is not trans-exclusionary but takes issue with the removal of safeguards around self-identification.

Speak Up For Women claimed that the term TERF is “hate speech used to belittle and threaten anyone who rejects the premises or conclusions of transgender ideology,” rhetoric not dissimilar to that used by anti-trans groups like the newly-formed Binary Australia.

Wall defended her comments, saying, “Our trans-whānau are five times more likely to self harm and attempt suicide.”

“Groups that seek to further marginalise and question their right to exist need to be condemned.”

“Trans-exclusionary sentiments are a form of discrimination. And I have a responsibility to highlight that it is anti-human rights and anti-women’s rights.

“Individuals and groups with these discriminatory beliefs should not be able to participate in a Pride Parade,” she said.

Auckland Pride Parade has recently been at the centre of debate over police inclusion in pride events.

Wall said that there should have been more discussion of Auckland Pride’s decision to ban police from marching in the Parade if they wore their uniform.

“Maybe there was another uniform they could’ve worn, a ceremonial uniform,” she said.

“There are elements of our community who are now saying for example they still feel like they are being victimised by police, and that police aren’t as inclusive and diverse of all of our LGBTQI identity.

“I know that the police have been doing a lot in the diversity and inclusion space. I’m disappointed that the police can’t be represented in a way where it’s obvious who they are,” she said.

This year’s Auckland Pride march was interrupted by TERF protesters, who held up a sign which said ‘Stop giving kids sex hormones, protect lesbian youth’.

Users on social media have welcomed Wall’s stance against trans-exclusionary rhetoric.

Sending you aroha Louisa, I don’t want any fucking TERFs in the Pride Parade either!https://t.co/EiAcqzZE9C — Max (@MaxBTweedie) November 25, 2018

Louisa Wall said what she said and she’s right, which is why she’s 100% backing it up when asked about it. — Birbkamp (@Birbkamp) November 26, 2018