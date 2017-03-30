—

THE Regent Theatre in Dunedin has installed new signs in some of its unisex accessible bathrooms, with a cute twist.

The sign features four symbols—male, female, gender-neutral and people with disabilities—as well as a green alien. It reads, “Whatever, just please wash your hands.”

Marketing manager Hannah Molloy said they put up the sign last week. She said reactions had been “97 per cent positive”.

“The point was making it really obvious that there is a restroom for everybody,” she said.

“Coming to see performing arts should be a fun, exciting, magical experience. It’s taking any pressure points off for people, making sure people have an enjoyable time.”

Tomorrow marks the annual Trans Day of Visibility. You can check out what’s happening around the country to mark the day here.