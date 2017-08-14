—

DISCRIMINATION against trans people will soon be illegal in Pakistan.

Two bills to protect trans people were introduced in the National Assembly this week, Gay Star News has reported.

The bills will include a broad definition of trans, including “any person whose gender identity and/or gender expression differs from the society norms and cultural expectations based on the sex they were assigned at the time of their birth”.

Discrimination against trans people, including preventing them from inheriting property, denying them education, and evicting them from premises will soon be illegal under the new laws.

The bills also seek to rectify laws prohibiting basic rights, such as voting and holding public office, to trans people.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled in 2011 that passports and national identity cards should include a gender option for trans people. The first such passport was issued this year to trans activist Farzana Jan.