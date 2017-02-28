—

PATRICIA Arquette has criticised the exclusion of her trans sibling Alexis from this year’s Oscars In Memoriam tribute.

Alexis Arquette died in September from HIV complications, and had more than 70 acting credits, but was conspicuously absent from the tribute.

Patricia Arquette said after the show that she was “really bummed”, adding that seeing a trans person honoured at the Oscars would have been important for young trans people.

“We’re living in a time right now where trans kids can’t even go to the bathroom in schools and they’re diminished in society,” she said.

“It’s really unfortunate that the Oscars decided they couldn’t show a trans person who was such an important person in this community. Because—trans kids—it could have meant a lot to them.”

Other notable actors who died in the last year but were excluded from the tribute included Garry Shandling and Doris Roberts.