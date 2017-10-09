Pope Francis has said that getting rid of “gender-associated behaviours” will render straight men and women infertile, and condemned the idea of non-binary people.
Speaking to the Vatican’s bioethics advisory board, which deals with issues like abortion, Francis rallied against people who promoted what he claimed was the “utopia of the neutral”, according to Pink News.
He added that activists were “proposing techniques and practices that render them irrelevant for human development and relations.”
“[Practices] like this risk dismantling the source of energy that fuels the alliance between men and women and renders them fertile,” he said.
Francis recently came under fire for calling trans acceptance “terrible” and slamming schools for teaching trans inclusivity.
The news comes after recent reports that gay sex in the Vatican has “never been worse” according to top officials.
This is insane, paranoid, delusional and everything else that the Catholic faith relies on in its business model.
I’m a straight chap. I didn’t choose to be straight. I just am. No number of trans folks sitting near me on the bus is going to change my sexuality. No number of gay people parading and celebrating their marriages is going to affect my sexuality or my marriage. Their rights don’t harm me or my family or anyone sane, they should have those rights.
As it turns out, I’m not a biological parent but that’s because I don’t really fancy passing on an anxiety disorder, a tendency towards addictions, baldness and red hair genes to future generations. I’m a step-parent with a bunch of step-kids who’ve turned into great young adults more successfully than my own progeny probably would have managed. If I was the kind of person who cared what the Pope thought, I would have been a parent.
Meanwhile, Italy does not have marriage equality but it has had one of the lowest birth rates in the western world for many years.
The Pope needs to be looking closer to home before getting into paranoid claims that trans rights will sterilise straight people.