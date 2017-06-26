—

FOR Pride Month, adult entertainment giant PornHub has released some fascinating and perhaps surprising statistics about gay porn.

Gay visitors to the site make up about 6 per cent of traffic, but spend 20 percent longer viewing porn than their straight counterparts, Pink News has reported.

And it’s not just gay men watching gay porn. Women make up 37 per cent of visitors checking out gay male porn—and are also 186 per cent more likely to search for lesbian porn than men are.

The most overall popular kinds of gay porn feature straight (or “straight”) guys and performers of colour.

The US-based statistics showed the most popular genres varied from state to state, with daddy porn, for instance, the most watched in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Delaware.

Each state had its own favourite search term. ’Furry’ is 569 per cent more popular in South Dakota, and users in Utah were 845 per cent more likely to search for ‘Mormon’.

People seem to watch more gay porn the older they are, with more than 10 per cent of viewers aged over 65 checking out gay content.