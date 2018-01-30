—

Internet smut giant Pornhub is expanding into sex gadgets, launching a line of smart toys that sync with porn, and look extra masculine.

The new haptic toys work with videos in the site’s ‘interactive’ section, and can sync with other toys as well for use with a partner.

The distinctive black and orange colours match Pornhub’s website, but also make the toys look rather like a set of sexy power tools.

For gadget aficionados who have enough pink gear already, it could represent a welcome change.

The new line of smart vibrators and strokers use Kiiroo technology and are made by UK sex toy company Ann Summers.

Pornhub promises the toys feature “advanced technology designed to combine intense vibrations with virtual experiences”.

Teledildonics as a concept has been around for some decades, but smart sex toys allowing interaction online are now becoming widely available.

Pornhub is also promoting development of a wearable wristwatch-style energy generator that works with wrist movement, called the Wankband (seriously, it seems).

“Every day millions of hours of adult content are consumed online, wasting energy in the process and hurting the environment,” the website reads.

It calls the Wankband “the first wearable tech that allows you to love the planet by loving yourself”.

It could be a brand new way to generate sustainable power—or as Pornhub put it, “dirty energy”.