A conservative commentator has claimed that Christians will “rise up” and declare a “civil war” if the Equality Act is passed in the US.

Christian author and self-proclaimed ‘heart for prophetic gifts’, Cindy Jacobs, recently appeared on The Jim Bakker Show in a segment titled ‘What the rest of 2019 will bring’.

During the segment, Jacobs warned the audience that Christians would start a civil war if the Equality Act becomes law.

The Equality Act is a bill that would protect gender identity and sexual orientation from discrimination in America.

Last month the House of Representatives voted to approve the Equality Act in a landmark victory, yet it is unlikely to pass the Senate while the Senate and White House are led by Trump administration, according to Pink News.

“We are the voice preparing the way, and there does come a time when things turn,” Jacobs said.

“When suddenly the Lord says, ‘OK, no more, I’m not going to put up with this anymore.’

“We would even come to a civil war if this continues.”

Jacobs added that there would be some kind of divine intervention in response to the Equality Act, in the form of “a shaking”.

“You try to take the Bible away and say that we cannot teach the gospel [of] the Lord Jesus Christ, there are millions of believers in America, and I believe that would be dumbest thing to do, because if they do that, or pass this Equality Act, listen, there’s gonna be a shaking,” she said.

“There is gonna be a shaking and Christians will rise up.”

Cindy Jacobs: If The Equality Act Becomes Law, Christians Will Start a Civil War from Right Wing Watch on Vimeo.