Rose McGowan has cancelled the rest of her book tour after a screaming match with a trans woman in a New York bookstore last week.

During a question and answer session promoting her new book, Brave, McGowan was interrupted by the woman, Andi Dier.

“I have a suggestion, talk about what you said on RuPaul,” called Dier, referring to McGowan’s appearance on RuPaul’s podcast What’s the Tee? last year.

McGowan was criticised at the time for comments about trans women that many took as transphobic.

“I talk to my trans friends about this… you’ve never once asked me what it was like to grow up as a woman… what it’s like when you grow breasts and people are suddenly screaming at you on the streets,” she said on the podcast.

“They assume because they felt like a woman on the inside.

“That’s not developing as a woman. That’s not growing as a woman… they are treated that way but so are we.”

Dier challenged McGowan about her comments at the book signing.

“Trans women are dying you said that we, as trans women, are not like regular women,” she said.

“We get raped more often. We go through domestic violence more often… I have been followed home.”

McGowan replied, “So have I. We are the same.”

Their argument continued and soon degenerated into a shouting match, with Dier being removed from the venue by security, chanting “white cis feminism”.

McGowan went into a tirade as Dier was taken out of the bookstore.

“Don’t label me, sister,” she yelled.

“Don’t put your labels on me… I do not subscribe to your rules. I do not subscribe to your language.

“I’m mad that you put shit on me because I have a fucking vagina… all of us want to say it. I just do.”

McGowan left the book signing to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

They discussed the #MeToo movement, which was started by activist Tarana Burke in 2006 and popularised by various celebrities including McGowan last year after the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations.

McGowan interrupted Colbert to claim credit for the movement, saying, “I was the architect.”

While McGowan has been praised for being a voice against sexual violence, she has also been criticised for representing and perpetuating feminism that centres cis white women.

She drew ire two years ago for attacking Caitlyn Jenner, accusing her of not knowing “what being a woman is all about”.