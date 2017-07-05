—

A RUSSIAN television channel is offering to pay for one-way plane tickets for gay people to leave the country.

In a social media video this week, religious channel Tsargrad TV called on gay people to compete for free tickets to leave Russia for the US, BBC News has reported.

The channel says it is serious and the offer is not a joke.

“Just recently, California—the most liberal state in the USA by the way—proposed to facilitate the granting of green cards to Russian perverts,” said host Andrei Afanasyev.

“The staff of Tsargrad TV support this initiative. Moreover, we are willing to pay for a one-way ticket to anyone who plans to emigrate in complete earnest, and can provide a medical certificate proving they are sodomites or have other forms of perversion.

“We really want you to move there, where you can openly submit to your sins.”

Most respondents on social media have criticised the channel, calling them “savages”.

A few people have expressed interest in taking up the offer, though it is unclear whether they are serious.

Tsargrad TV is a conservative religious channel that frequently uses offensive terms for LGBTI people and criticises Western countries for “low morals”. Its founder has said he sees it as Russia’s Fox News.