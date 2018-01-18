—

An American gay couple based in Australia have filed a federal lawsuit against a printing company, after they received religious flyers with messages about temptation and sin instead of the wedding programs they had ordered.

Stephen Heasley and Andrew Borg have accused printing company of Vistaprint of attacking them for being gay, after they replaced their wedding program order with the “hateful” flyers, according to 9 News.

“Our goal is to hold Vistaprint accountable for the harm they have caused, to give a voice to others who may have similarly victimised, to help prevent this from happening to someone else, and to send a message that there will be consequences for acts of hate perpetrated against others,” the couple said in a statement.

The lawsuit alleges that the flyers received by the couple on the eve of their wedding included phrases such as “fight against Satan’s temptation and pursue what is good” and “do not set on the path of the wicked or walk in the way of evildoers.”

The couple believe the pamphlets were designed to intimidate and threaten them.

The Chief Executive of Vistaprint, Trynka Shineman, has said they’re “incredibly saddened” by the incident and have launched an investigation.

“We share in this couple’s outrage,” they said.

“Vistaprint in no way condones — and does not tolerate — discrimination against any of our customers based on their race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation.”

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, accuses Vistaprint of discriminating against the couple because they’re gay and breaching their contract for not delivering the programs they ordered.