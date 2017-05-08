—

OLYMPIC diver Tom Daley and screenwriter Dustin Lance Black married on Saturday in a fairytale wedding complete with a castle.

The pair tied the knot at the 58-room Bovey Castle in Devon. They hired the whole castle especially for the day.

The small wedding ceremony, with only 50 family and friends, took place in the castle’s beautiful Cathedral Room, accompanied by a string quartet.

Daley said the couple’s first meeting was “love at first sight”.

“He makes me feel safe and happy, right now I couldn’t be happier,” said Daley, who came out publicly in 2013.

“I can’t get him out of my head all the time. I’ve never had it before where I love someone and they love me just as much.”

The couple, who announced their engagement in 2015, may be planning children. Black told Out magazine last year, “We were so busy making all these plans—we both wanted to have children; we both wanted to build a home of our own someday.”

Earlier this year, Black called on more celebrities to come out in order to “dispel those myths, those lies and that shame”.

