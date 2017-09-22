—

Trans weightlifter Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand has qualified to compete in next year’s Commonwealth Games.

Hubbard will be the first trans athlete to represent New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games, according to Outsports.

Her trans status has caused some controversy, with another weightlifter even dropping down a weight class to avoid competing with Hubbard.

Olympic Weightlifting New Zealand said allowing Hubbard to compete in the women’s division is in line with the policy of the International Olympic Committee and the world weightlifting governing body.

Hubbard made history earlier this year by becoming the first trans athlete to represent New Zealand in the Australian International, winning the women’s over 90 kg division.

A spokesperson from the New Zealand Olympic Committee said Hubbard will be considered like any other athlete and welcomed into the team once her selection is certified.

As trans athletes gain more visibility, sporting organisations at all levels are developing guidelines for inclusion of trans and gender diverse participants and eliminating transphobia.