Melissa Ede, a 57 year old taxi driver, has won £4 million in the UK’s National Lottery and says her four kids, who disowned her for being trans, won’t see any of it.

Ede said her children, who are aged between 19 and 39, rejected her 12 years ago when she informed them of her transition, PinkNews has reported.

“I know we should all love our children unconditionally but they cut me out of their lives,” she said on Good Morning Britain.

“They weren’t there during my hardest times and rejected me. I still love them but I don’t want false love off them because I’ve got money now.”

“The people who have stood by me through thick and thin, it’s payback time for them.”

She said her kids had changed their surnames so as not to be associated with her.

Ede has a following of thousands on social media.

“My mum and dad both died last year but hadn’t spoken to me since I became Melissa,” she said.

“There should be no stigma. Things go wrong in people’s lives, their make-up and their chromosomes. Everybody’s human and it’s about time people realise that.”

Ede won the lotto off the back of a £10 scratchie she bought at a petrol station on the way to work.

She said she plans to use the money to marry her girlfriend, treat herself to a fancy car, and move out of shared accommodation.

She is also considering cosmetic surgery, as well as repairing her teeth, which she says had been damaged after past assaults.

“The transgender fight to where I am now has been a very difficult path,” Ede said.

“I received my operation almost seven years ago, and I am really proud of who I am today.”

“This is something that only ever happens to other people.”