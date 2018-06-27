—

A lesbian couple at the New York City Pride celebration on the weekend have marked the occasion in a very special way by getting engaged.

During the parade, New York Fire Department (NYFD) emergency medical technician Trudy Bermudez got down on one knee to propose to her partner, NYFD paramedic Tayreen Bonilla, Pink News has reported.

Bonilla said yes, and the surprise proposal and their first kiss as an engaged couple were captured on camera.

NYFD shared the moment on their Instagram account, congratulating the couple on their engagement as well as for the life-saving work they do together.

New York City’s Pride parade has been an annual celebration of the LGBTI community since 1970, growing over the years to become one of the largest in the world.

This year’s parade featured more than a hundred floats, and hundreds of groups marching.

Bermudez and Bonilla’s engagement is not the first Pride proposal to hit the headlines.

Military pair Damian Dagg and Josh Thorne were among at least three couples to become engaged at last year’s Pride in London, a year after they met at the same event.

In Australia, designer Hannah Mackenzie last year proposed to her business and romantic partner Cass Delaine at a fashion show as part of the Sydney Mardi Gras celebrations.

This year, Stuart Henshall and James Brechney were married atop a giant wedding cake on a Mardi Gras parade float, with confetti made from anti–marriage equality campaign posters.