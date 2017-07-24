—

THE UK government is relaxing regulations around gender identification for trans people.

Adults will be allowed to legally change their gender and have their birth certificate altered without a medical diagnosis, according to The Australian.

Existing laws that require people to live as their correct gender for two years before amending their records will be scrapped, as will the necessity for a diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

Justine Greening, the UK Minister for Women and Equalities, called the move towards greater rights for trans people the third great “step forward” after equality for women and the legalisation of marriage equality in 2013.

Greening said ministers are aiming to “streamline and demedicalise” social gender transition to make it easier for trans people to amend their identification.

A consultation on the Gender Recognition Bill will also discuss whether people of non-binary gender should be able to correct their birth certificates to reflect X as their gender, rather than M or F.

“We need a simple process which isn’t medicalised, intrusive or demeaning,” said Ruth Hunt of LGBTI lobby group Stonewall.

Separately, Scotland will discuss a recommendation that non-binary people be allowed to nominate their gender as X on their passports. The Scottish consultation will also propose reducing the age at which people can legally change their gender from 18 to 16.

Greening also announced that the UK government will make it easier for gay men to donate blood, reducing the period after gay sex before one can donate from 12 months to three.

And here in Australia, in typical Australian Christian Lobby fashion, director Lyle Shelton has slammed the reforms as part of “the rainbow movement’s far-reaching social agenda”.

“Leaders of Australia’s ‘marriage equality’ movement have denied any link between redefining marriage and transgender agendas such as ‘Safe Schools’,” Shelton said in a press release.

“But Minister Greening’s announcement shows that radical redefinitions of gender are a package deal with same-sex marriage.

“Nothing is resolved if same-sex marriage is legislated. Rainbow political activists keep coming back for more.”