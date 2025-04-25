Invisible Boys Star Joseph Zada Scores Huge Hunger Games Role

Jospeh Zada, star of the hit Australian queer TV show, Invisible Boys, has scored a huge new Hollywood role.

The 20 year old Aussie star has landed the lead role in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel.

Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy

Twelve months ago Joseph Zada was a relatively unknown name in Australian media.

However with several projects in the pipeline it wasn’t long before Zada burst onto Australian screens with a bang.

Most notably his biggest impact has been his role as the troubled teen Charlie in the hit series Invisible Boys.

Audiences fell in love with this complex character which Joseph Zada brought to life brilliantly on screen.

Now with a string of performances under his belt including the upcoming We Were Liars, this young Aussie has scored the role of a lifetime.

Zada has been announced to play the leading role of Haymitch Abernathy in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel film Sunrise On The Reaping.

This will be the sixth film in the hit series and follows the story of sixteen year old Haymitch when he was forced to compete in the 50th annual Hunger Games.

It’s the opportunity of lifetime for any young actor and everyone is celebrating this remarkable achievement.

“Congrats to the super talented Joseph Zada for the twin announcements of new Hunger Games AND We Were Liars. If you don’t know him yet, you will! Check him out in INVISIBLE BOYS now” wrote Invisible Boys series creator Nicholas Verso online.

Author of Invisible Boys, Holden Sheppard also shared his congratulations online. “This is absolutely massive! Huge huge congrats to Joseph Zada (Charlie in INVISIBLE BOYS who has just been announced as the lead role of Haymitch in the next The Hunger Games movie.”

“You could tell from Joseph’s incredible portrayal of Charlie that he had an incredible career ahead of him – so talented and I feel so chuffed for him that soon Hollywood and the world will know what a talent he is too. Go Charlie, get that blaze of glory!” He wrote.

The official announcement on the Hunger Games Instagram post has already amassed over 250,000 reactions to the news.

Also announced alongside Zada was the casting of Whitney Peak who will play the love interest to Haymitch, Lenore Dove Baird.

Sunrise On The Reaping is scheduled for release in November 2026.