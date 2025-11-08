Kylie Minogue Announces New Christmas Music

Kylie Minogue has sent fans into a spin with news that she has new music just around the corner.

Her latest release is a mix of old and new for Kylie who is adding new tracks to a re-release of her previous album.

As an extra special Christmas treat she’s also dropped a new single to mark the occasion.

It’s a Kylie Minogue Christmas miracle!

Well, it’s not quite a miracle, but it’s always time for celebration when we get new music by the gay icon and music queen herself, Kylie Minogue.

While the pop star isn’t releasing an entirely new album, there is new music included.

This Christmas, to mark the tenth anniversary, Kylie will release an updated version of her 2015 hit Kylie Christmas.

Including four new tracks, the latest release is titled Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped).

In addition to the original tracks on the album the newest release will include, Hot In December, This Time Of Year, Office Party and her newest single XMAS.

However fans keen to hear XMAS w0n’t be able to find it via their usual platforms, with the song available exclusively through Amazon music.

The rest of the album includes Santa Baby, It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year’ and At Christmas. The album also includes 100 Degrees featuring her sister and fellow pop star Dannii Minogue.

While the full album is due for release on December 5, some of the tracks have already been released with six of the tracks current available to stream online.

Kylie has recently wrapped up her international Tension Tour, which saw the singer take her Tension, Tension 2 albums and all her hits to audiences around the world.

The tour also included a hilarious revelation from a straight fan in Glasglow who tweeted to Kylie that she had “went woke and all gay,” triggering a hilarious avalanche of responses online.

You can listen to Kylie’s latest single, XMAS via Amazon music below.