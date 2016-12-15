—

LGBTI community legend John Redmond has raised over $4500 for Twenty10 by shaving his iconic handlebar moustache.

The well known security guard had his moustache shaved at a charity event on December 3 by the infamous Naked Barber, Dick Savvy.

“Like most people in Sydney, I have known John Redmond for years as the warm and friendly security guy with a knack of making people feel like they are entering a fun and safe environment. And with that giant handlebar moustache, he’s unforgettable for all the right reasons,” Savvy said.

“It was back around eight years ago when I first started barbering around Sydney’s queer scene that John first approached me about doing a charity event where I would have off his giant mo. Once John set the date, I made a bet that if he raised over $2000 I would perform the shave naked! Knowing how well-loved John is, I should have realised that it wasn’t much of a challenge.”

Photographer Rod Spark donated $2000 on behalf of the Sunboys social group, which was raised at the group’s 25th birthday charity auction.

“Several worthy groups jumped to mind but I chose Twenty10 as way to support LGBTI youth that have struggled with identity and often lack of acceptance from parents and family. Passing the funds to Twenty10 via John’s event seemed like the perfect match,” Spark said.

$350 was also raised by the event’s raffle, and $2440 was donated online. Organisers described it as a “testament to how many hearts John has touched”.

“I kind of hide behind the moustache but it also allows me to engage with people and be easily recognisable as a safe, compassionate face to turn to. I have to say it’s worth it, though because this event has helped me see that I’m not alone in wanting to see LGBTI youth safe, happy and supported,” Redmond said.

You can still donate funds to the great cause online here for a short time.