Magda Szubanski Forced To Defend Red Carpet Skit With Heath Ledger

In a strange turn of events online this week, Australian comedy icon Magda Szubanski has been forced to step in a defend herself over a very old skit.

The skit in question, involving herself and Australian acting legend Heath Ledger is in fact decades old.

However some new audiences discovering the skit online have criticised the skit, with many believing it to be real.

Magda Szubanski, Heath Ledger and their iconic kiss

Kath and Kim was undeniably one of the most iconic Australian comedies to ever grace our screens.

While Kath and her daughter became Australian icons so too did Kim’s second best friend, Sharon Strzelecki, played by comedianMagda Szubanski.

As the show continued to take the country by storm, the stars were making appearances everywhere, including Kath and Kim performing at the Logies and the AFL grand final.

But one moment that lives in many of our memories was the time Sharon Strzelecki met Heath Ledger at the AFI Awards in 2006.

As part of an organised appearance at the awards Magda Szubanski appeared on the red carpet as Sharon, catching Heath Ledger and a reporter by surprise as she screamed upon seeing him.

A good natured Heath Ledger jumped right in on the gag planting a kiss on Sharon before she promptly passed out.

She later turned up on stage with Danni Minogue, in matching dresses, to present an award sporting what she dubbed “Heath rash” on her face from their pash.

Later in the evening she also appeared onstage with Ledger to present an award.

Magda Szubanski: “It’s not some rando fan!! It’s me!”

Aussies lapped this incident up and the time and it has lived in our collective memory banks for many for years, however the clip of Sharon and her incident with Heath resurfaced online this week, much to the confusion of people unfamiliar with it.

X (Twitter) user @TheCinesthetic posted the clip with the statement “Never forget the time Heath Ledger made a fan’s day unforgettable.”

In response another user chimed in stating “This type of reaction should be discouraged.”

This type of reaction should be discouraged. — papa (@papa_piers) May 3, 2025

The clip proceeded to go viral from that point with over 5 million people viewing the video in just a few dats and thousands retweeting it and sharing it with comments.

Whilst many chimed in to point out it was actually Magda Szubanski many continued to reply, whether in support or criticism seemingly under the belief that they had seen Heath responding genuinely to a fan.

Leaving Szubanski with no choice but to respond.

“I don’t know how many times I have to correct the record and tell people it’s not some rando fan!! It’s me, @MagdaSzubanski”as my character Sharon Strzelecki from Aussie sitcom Kath and Kim !!” she posted in a tweet.

She went on to reveal that Heath was somewhat startled by the incident, but responded in fine form.

“That said, Heath had no idea “Sharon” was gonna scream like that and he responded like a true Sharon fan. He pashed her!” she wrote.

“I’ll describe this incident in detail another time Beautiful.”