Man Convicted Over Unreported Sydney Gay Hate Crime

A Sydney many has been convicted over a gay hate crime that took place in November last year near Oxford St.

The incident that took place in Darlinghurst had previously gone unreported in the media.

Now the offender has been convicted and issued a public apology after video footage was released.

Oxford St gay hate crime conviction

A homophobic attack in Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ heartland has only just come to light, with 7NEWS revealing that a 23-year-old man has been convicted after threatening to kill a gay man in Darlinghurst.

The November assault, previously unreported, has sparked renewed concerns about safety on Oxford Street, particularly in the lead up to Mardi Gras.

Akok Aleu, a resident of Merrylands, was found guilty of common assault, stalking or intimidating with intent to cause fear, and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The attack took place when Aleu confronted a group of three men walking back from Universal nightclub. Court documents show that Aleu launched a verbal and physical assault, allegedly fuelled by homophobic hate.

“Are you gay? You are gay, aren’t you? You’re a f**ing fg,” Aleu was reported to have shouted from several metres away.

One of the men had simply placed an arm affectionately around another, allegedly sparking Aleu’s aggression.

Turning his attention to a third man in the group, a visitor from Melbourne, Aleu continued his tirade.

“I’ll bash you, I hate you; I’ll happily bash you,” he threatened, before jogging behind the victim on Palmer Street, off Oxford st, raising his shoe in the air and making further threats.

“He put both hands above his head, clenched his fists, and took several steps towards me, saying: ‘I’ll kill you; I’ll happily bash you,’” the victim told 7NEWS, choosing to remain anonymous.

The victim, who has lived in Australia for 15 years, was deeply shaken by the attack.

“I was so shocked that it was in Darlinghurst, in the gay centre of Australia,” he said. “I did not feel safe anymore. It was so sad. He can’t just find vulnerable people and say what he wants. It was unprovoked.”

Aleu allegedly later drove past the trio twice, continuing to hurl homophobic slurs.

7NEws have released video footage of the incident, which was filmed by one of the victims at the time.

Speaking to 7NEWS, Aleu has since expressed regret for his actions, attributing his behaviour to intoxication.

“100 per cent, I regret it,” he admitted. “I obviously wasn’t going to [kill him]… It was just out of intoxication that made me verbally speak like that.”

“I would definitely want to give an apology to the person that I was verbally swearing to, telling him that I was going to kill him. It wasn’t really meant from the heart.”

Aleu, who claimed he had been provoked by a racial slur from one of the men, said, “That’s when I actually got mad… But no doubt do I regret it? 100 per cent.”

Aleu has been sentenced to a 12-month community correction order, including treatment for anger management.

With the news breaking on the evening of the Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras a police spokesperson gave a statement to the outline assuring the public of their safety during celebrations.

“NSW Police will conduct a high-visibility and mobile police operation throughout Mardi Gras 2025 aimed at ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the community and targeting anti-social behaviour and alcohol-related crime,”they said.

They confirmed that the NSW Police Engagement and Hate Crime Unit “closely monitors all hate crime related incidents in NSW and assists investigators when subject matter expertise is required.”

Confirming that “incidence of bias-related crimes – motivated by perceptions of sexuality or gender – are always treated seriously by the NSW Police Force.”

“Anyone who believes they may be a victim or witness of a gay hate related crime, is encouraged to report the matter to police or LGBTIQ Liaison Officers so it can be investigated.”