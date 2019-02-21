New research released to coincide with Mardi Gras shows that 84 per cent of queer Australians believe parts of the country are unsafe for LGBTI people.
ANZ commissioned the YouGov research which also found that just over half of LGBTI Aussies would not feel comfortable opening up about their sexuality in a rural town or community.
The ‘Signs of Love’ artwork points to seven other Oxford St signposts around Australia, including:
- New South Wales – ‘Eternal Flame’, Oxford St (cnr Bourne Cl), Mittagong
- Victoria – ‘Coming Out’, Oxford St (cnr Battery Rd), Deep Lead
- Queensland – ‘Pink FlaminGo-Go’, Oxford St (cnr Talford Street), Rockhampton
- Tasmania – ‘Love is Love’, Oxford St (cnr Abbott St), East Launceston
- Western Australia – ‘I’m Spinning Around’, Oxford St (Austral Pde), East Bunbury
- South Australia – ‘Turn the Party’, Port Pirie Regional Tourism and Arts Centre
- Northern Territory – ‘We’re Not in Sydney Toto’, Oxford Rd (cnr Cox Peninsula Rd), Berry Springs
The signs will be viewable on Google Street View from Wednesday February 27 onwards.
Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Terese Casu said they “hope the installations serve as a reminder that individuality is worth celebrating and that they prompt conversation around LGBTIQ+ inclusion in a range of different communities.”
The research also found that, while just over two-thirds of Australians support greater efforts to improve LGBTI equality, 52 per cent of LGBTI Australians would not be open about their identity with their manager at work.
41 per cent of respondents said they would feel similarly uncomfortable being open at a place of education including school or university.
ANZ said the sculptures in regional areas are “designed to be signposts of an equal future and inclusivity for the LGBTIQ+ community.”
