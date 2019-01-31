—

Advocates have called for funding of faith-based schools to be tied to the removal of discrimination exemptions allowing LGBTI students and teachers to be expelled or fired.

It was yesterday revealed that Scott Morrison’s school funding package will see Catholic schools receive $4.1 billion over the next decade in a report published by The Sydney Morning Herald.

It comes after independent private schools said they would be disadvantaged by a new funding model which assesses a school’s weath by the amount of income tax paid by parents of the school.

But just.equal spokesperson Rodney Croome says faith-based schools’ access to public funds should be dependent on their adherence to the same anti-discrimination provisions as any other taxpayer-funded institution.

“Australians overwhelmingly believe religious schools receiving taxpayer funding should have to abide by the same laws as everyone else, including discrimination laws,” Croome said.

“It’s time for both major parties to work together to remove archaic exemptions that allow teachers to be sacked and students expelled just because they or gay or transgender.”

Croome said the federal government should look to Tasmania as a model, where laws prohibiting discrimination against LGBTI teachers and students are already in place all faith-based schools.

The federal government should also consider the UK funding model which ties public funding for faith-based schools to the adoption of anti-discrimination standards, Croome said.

Several polls have indicated public support for the removal of discrimination exemptions. A survey released by Equality Australia last week showed 72 per cent support, while an October 2018 poll found 74 per opposed the right to discriminate against LGBTI students and teachers.